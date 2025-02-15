Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

