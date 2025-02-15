Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $25,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $283.52 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.26.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

