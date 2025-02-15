Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 684,294 shares traded.
Marechale Capital Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.59.
Marechale Capital (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Marechale Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 27.36%.
About Marechale Capital
Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marechale Capital
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Marechale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marechale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.