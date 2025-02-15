Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.28, Zacks reports. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of MMI stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently -61.73%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

