MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.58. 11,287,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 34,953,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

MARA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. MARA’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,029,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $203,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,104.40. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $2,956,634. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MARA by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in MARA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of MARA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MARA by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

