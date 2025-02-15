Mangoceuticals Advances Research on Avian Flu Treatment for Poultry Industry

On February 12, 2025, Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) announced in a press release the initiation of a study focused on a potential treatment for Avian Flu within the poultry industry utilizing a non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical water-based solution. This study marks a significant advancement in the company’s research efforts to combat respiratory illnesses. The press release detailed the ongoing efforts of Mangoceuticals to develop innovative health solutions targeting respiratory illnesses.

The company engaged Vipragen Biosciences, an accredited preclinical Contract Research Organization, to conduct independent efficacy studies on its patented respiratory illness prevention technology. Phase I animal studies have already shown promising results in reducing lung viral load, prompting the progression of these compounds into Phase II animal studies. Additionally, Mangoceuticals is exploring the application of its technology in a drinking water-based solution for poultry, aiming to assess its efficacy in preventing avian flu infections among poultry populations.

This approach differs from traditional methods that rely on synthetic vaccines or pharmaceutical treatments. Mangoceuticals’ solution uses Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) ingredients in poultry drinking water, potentially offering a safe and practical way to boost immune defenses in poultry. The company is optimistic about the potential effectiveness of this solution in reducing the spread of the H5N1 avian flu, given the significant losses incurred by the poultry industry due to recent outbreaks.

In light of the devastating impact of avian flu outbreaks on the poultry sector, Mangoceuticals’ research endeavors are geared towards providing a proactive, scalable, and cost-effective solution to combat the disease. By leveraging its innovative technology, the company aims to revolutionize disease prevention in livestock, offer poultry farmers a new tool against avian flu, and ultimately lower industry-wide costs.

Jacob Cohen, the CEO of Mangoceuticals, emphasized the importance of their research, highlighting the potential global health crisis posed by avian flu outbreaks. The company aims to share the final study results upon completion, with a focus on intellectual property protections ahead of commercialization. As outbreaks continue to escalate, Mangoceuticals remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering effective solutions that protect livestock, stabilize the food supply, and mitigate future pandemics.

Investors and individuals interested in the company’s progress can find more information on Mangoceuticals’ website and follow the latest updates on social media platforms. For further inquiries regarding investor relations, interested parties can reach out via the provided email address.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are subject to regulatory scrutiny and disclosures, with Mangoceuticals emphasizing the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with developing and commercializing innovative health solutions.

