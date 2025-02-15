Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,413 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 402.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 247,986 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,755,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,801,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,827,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

