Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,382,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 37.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 427,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE ROP opened at $573.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $584.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

