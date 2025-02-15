LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 1.24%. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.610-0.650 EPS.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LXP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,581. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.