Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after buying an additional 2,399,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,761,000 after purchasing an additional 645,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

