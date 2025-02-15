Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Invests $437,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. International City Management Association Retirement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. International City Management Association Retirement Corp now owns 378,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

BSV stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

