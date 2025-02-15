Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

