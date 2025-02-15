Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 239,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

COWZ stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.