Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $213.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.44 and its 200 day moving average is $195.86. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $169.51 and a 1 year high of $261.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

