Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 171,342 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

COST opened at $1,071.85 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $475.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $967.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $920.57.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

