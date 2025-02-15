Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 550736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
