Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 61.0% in January

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of LEMIF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Leading Edge Materials has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
About Leading Edge Materials
