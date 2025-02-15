Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 61.0% in January

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of LEMIF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Leading Edge Materials has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

