Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 896.58 ($11.28) and traded as high as GBX 916.77 ($11.54). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 913 ($11.49), with a volume of 164,571 shares trading hands.

Law Debenture Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 896.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 890.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Law Debenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

About Law Debenture

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

