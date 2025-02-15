Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.1% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 655,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 690.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.31 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

