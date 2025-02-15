LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Update

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 362.1 days.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
LNXSF stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $32.69.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.