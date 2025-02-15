LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Update

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 362.1 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

LNXSF stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

