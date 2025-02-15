Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.
Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
Kontoor Brands Price Performance
KTB stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
