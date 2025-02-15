Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI) Short Interest Update

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the January 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kolibri Global Energy Price Performance

Kolibri Global Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 109,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $303.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.12% of Kolibri Global Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

