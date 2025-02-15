Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. Knife River updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Knife River Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KNF traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $101.88. The company had a trading volume of 445,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. Knife River has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KNF. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.