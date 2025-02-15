KLA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend in Latest 8-K Filing

On February 13, 2025, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) announced in a press release that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.70 per share on the company’s common stock. This dividend is scheduled to be paid out on March 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2025.
The details of the announcement were disclosed in the 8-K filing submitted by KLA Corporation to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The press release containing this information has been attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.1.
Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to monitor KLA’s investor relations website (ir.kla.com) for updates on material financial information, SEC filings, press releases, and public earnings calls. Additional information about KLA Corporation and its operations can be found at www.kla.com.
As per the details provided in the 8-K filing, KLA’s regular cash dividend underscores the company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders while maintaining its position as a key player in the electronics manufacturing industry.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read KLA’s 8K filing here.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook