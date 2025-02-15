KLA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend in Latest 8-K Filing

On February 13, 2025, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) announced in a press release that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.70 per share on the company’s common stock. This dividend is scheduled to be paid out on March 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2025.

Get alerts:

The details of the announcement were disclosed in the 8-K filing submitted by KLA Corporation to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The press release containing this information has been attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.1.

KLA Corporation, headquartered in Milpitas, California, is known for developing cutting-edge equipment and services that drive innovation in the electronics industry. The company specializes in providing advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for a variety of manufacturing processes.

Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to monitor KLA’s investor relations website (ir.kla.com) for updates on material financial information, SEC filings, press releases, and public earnings calls. Additional information about KLA Corporation and its operations can be found at www.kla.com.

As per the details provided in the 8-K filing, KLA’s regular cash dividend underscores the company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders while maintaining its position as a key player in the electronics manufacturing industry.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read KLA’s 8K filing here.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles