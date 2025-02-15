KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Raised by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 2.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $38,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

