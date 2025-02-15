Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Issues Earnings Results

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kirin had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 7.15%.
Kirin Price Performance
Kirin stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Kirin has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.20.
About Kirin
