Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Issues Earnings Results

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kirin had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Kirin Price Performance

Kirin stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Kirin has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Kirin alerts:

About Kirin

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.