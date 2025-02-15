Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $158.90 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

