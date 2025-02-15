Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 3.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after buying an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 89,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,111,000 after buying an additional 398,494 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after buying an additional 344,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Equinix by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 464,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 153,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

EQIX opened at $933.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $935.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $894.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $994.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total value of $2,896,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,085,186.32. The trade was a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $15,530,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.