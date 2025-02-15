Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 186,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0703 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

