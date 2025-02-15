Kanawha Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.71 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

