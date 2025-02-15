JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 37,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

