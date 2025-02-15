JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2025

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLOGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JGLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,476,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,630,000 after buying an additional 29,490,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,609,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 881,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 62,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 616,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 56,228 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.