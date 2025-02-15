JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JGLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,476,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,630,000 after buying an additional 29,490,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,609,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 881,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 62,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 616,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 56,228 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

