JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $73.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $34,392.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,515.23. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $449,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,331.05. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,571,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $560,722,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,819,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $362,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,800 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,478,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $442,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

