Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 988,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,181,000 after buying an additional 41,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $376.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

