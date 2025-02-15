JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Dbs Bank

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Dbs Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. JD.com has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $986,280,000 after buying an additional 13,170,649 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in JD.com by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,700 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in JD.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,665,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in JD.com by 65,089.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

