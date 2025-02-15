JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

