Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $423.13 million during the quarter.
Japan Steel Works Stock Performance
Shares of JPSWY remained flat at $18.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. Japan Steel Works has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Japan Steel Works Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Steel Works
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.