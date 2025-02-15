Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $423.13 million during the quarter.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

Shares of JPSWY remained flat at $18.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. Japan Steel Works has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

