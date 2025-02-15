iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 713647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,453,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,369 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,717,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,546,000 after purchasing an additional 139,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,579,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,824,000 after buying an additional 94,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

