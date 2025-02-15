iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

