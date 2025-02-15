iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

