iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.04 and last traded at $150.95, with a volume of 97556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

