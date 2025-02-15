iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,386 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.0% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.83% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $391,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

