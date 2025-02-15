iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.