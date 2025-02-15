iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.36. 13,558 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

