iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Short Interest Up 115.4% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBGA stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBGA Free Report ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 23.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

