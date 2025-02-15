iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Short Interest Up 115.4% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBGA stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGAFree Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 23.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

