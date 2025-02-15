iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16,778.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 240,935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 392,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 70,651 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6,842.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IBDU opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

