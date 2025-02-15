iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 92,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 84,723 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 107,750 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 709,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IBMP opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.0497 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

