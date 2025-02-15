iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

