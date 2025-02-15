iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is LTG Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

LTG Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 12.8% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,591,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

