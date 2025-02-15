iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after buying an additional 281,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,652,000 after acquiring an additional 106,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

